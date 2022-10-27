Go to the main site
    China launches world's 1st inhalable COVID-19 vaccine

    27 October 2022, 09:52

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM China launched the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine inhaled through the mouth, local media reported on Wednesday.

    The authorities have begun administering an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose in Shanghai, a central coastal city, the CGTN reported, citing a statement issued by the Shanghai Municipality’s Information Office, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The vector-based vaccine (Ad5-nCoV) developed by the Chinese company CanSino Biologics provides a non-invasive option.

    Currently, the vaccine will be administered as a booster dose to people aged 18 and above.

    The vaccine, according to the company, can «effectively induce comprehensive immune protection in response to SARS-CoV-2 after just one breath.»

    It can «induce strong humoral, cellular and mucosal immunity to achieve triple protection,» the broadcaster quoted the company as saying.

    Chinese authorities approved the vaccine for emergency use as a booster dose in September this year.

