Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    China launches third aircraft carrier

    17 June 2022, 16:24

    SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM - China launched its third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, in Shanghai on Friday. The carrier, named after Fujian Province, was completely designed and built by China, Xinhua reports.

    The new carrier was put into the water at a launch ceremony that started at about 11 a.m.

    Xu Qiliang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), presented a naming certificate to the navy unit receiving the carrier.

    Approved by the CMC, the Fujian was given the hull number 18.

    It is China's first domestically-made carrier that uses catapults. With a full-load displacement of more than 80,000 tonnes, the carrier is equipped with electromagnetic catapults and arresting devices.

    The new carrier will conduct mooring tests and sea trials as scheduled.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
    Kazakhstan plans to export electricity to Turkiye
    Record 13 mln Chinese take world’s toughest college entrance exam
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events