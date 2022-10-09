Go to the main site
    China launches space-based observatory to unravel the Sun's secrets

    9 October 2022, 13:50

    JIUQUAN. KAZINFORM China sent a solar exploration satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Sunday, furthering the country's scientific endeavor to unravel the mysteries of the Sun, Xinhua reports.

    The Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory (ASO-S), nicknamed Kuafu-1 in Chinese, was launched aboard a Long March-2D rocket at 07:43 a.m. (Beijing Time) and entered its planned orbit successfully.

    After four to six months of testing, the 859-kg satellite will start normal operation 720 kilometers away from the Earth to study the causality between the solar magnetic field and two major eruptive phenomena, namely solar flares and coronal mass ejections, thus providing data support for space weather forecasting.


    Photo: Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua/Global Look Press




