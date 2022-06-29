Go to the main site
    China launches new satellite for Earth observation

    29 June 2022, 16:22

    JIUQUAN. KAZINFORM China sent a new Earth observation satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Monday, the People's Daily reported.

    The satellite, Gaofen-12 03, was launched by a Long March-4C carrier rocket at 11:46 p.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered the planned orbit successfully.

    It will be used in a variety of fields including land surveys, urban planning, road network design, crop yield estimation and disaster relief.

    The launch marked the 425th flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

