Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    China launches new environmental satellite

    14 October 2022, 12:14

    TAIYUAN. KAZINFORM China launched a new satellite for disaster reduction, emergency management, and environment monitoring from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi Province early Thursday, Xinhua reports.

    A Long March-2C rocket carrying the satellite S-SAR01 lifted off at 6:53 a.m. (Beijing Time).

    The satellite has entered the preset orbit. Its primary users will be the Ministry of Emergency Management and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

    By obtaining 5-meter resolution S-band radar image data, the satellite will support disaster prevention, reduction, relief, and environmental protection. It will also serve natural resources, water conservancy, agriculture, forestry, earthquakes, and other fields, said the China National Space Administration.

    Thursday's launch was the 443rd mission by the Long March rocket series.

    Photo: news.cn
    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Chinese-born Kazakh actress wins Flying Apsaras Awards
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
    2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050