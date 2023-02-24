Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
China launches new communications satellite

24 February 2023, 16:45
China launches new communications satellite

XICHANG. KAZINFORM - China on Thursday sent a new communications satellite into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Xinhua reports.

The «ChinaSat 26» satellite was launched at 7:49 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-3B carrier rocket.

The satellite will mainly provide high-speed broadband access services for fixed terminals as well as vehicle-mounted, shipborne and airborne terminals.

It is an example of China's major space infrastructure. It is a new-generation, high-throughput satellite that is developed to meet the demand for satellite internet and communication transmissions.

It is also China's first high-throughput satellite with a communications capacity of more than 100 gigabits per second (Gbps).

It will work together with the in-orbit, high-throughput satellites ChinaSat 16 and ChinaSat 19 to provide high-speed private network communications and satellite internet services.

They will jointly provide a new means of safe and reliable information transmission with broader coverage in remote areas, narrowing the digital gap between urban and rural areas.

Moreover, they will effectively meet the great demand for broadband communications in the air travel sector and for long voyages, generating new business models for satellite internet services.

The launch marks the 463rd mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.


Photo: Xinhua

