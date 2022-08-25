Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
China launches Beijing-3B satellite
25 August 2022 20:38

China launches Beijing-3B satellite

TAIYUAN. KAZINFORM China on Wednesday launched a Long March-2D rocket placing a satellite into space, People's Daily informs.

Coded Beijing-3B, the satellite was lifted at 11:01 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern province of Shanxi and soon entered the preset orbit.

It will mainly be used to provide remote sensing services in the fields of land resources management, agricultural resources survey, environment monitoring and city applications.

This was the 434th flight mission of the Long March rocket series, the launch center said.

China launched the Beijing-3A satellite on June 11, 2021.


Photo: Xinhua


Related news
China launches satellite for environment monitoring
Read also
Typhoon Noru kills 10 in Philippines
Russia records 40,017 daily COVID-19 cases, 111 deaths — crisis center
COVID admissions back up, by 5.6%, after two straight drops – ANSA
International tourists spent $2.7 bi in Brazil Jan–Jul
Gamaleya Research Institute reveals number of Sputnik V doses produced worldwide
Three injured in blast on market square in Germany
Hurricane Ian knocks out power in Cuba ahead of Florida landfall
Int'l tourist arrivals almost triple in Jan-July: UN
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan takes interest in converting coal power plants into gas - PM
2 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
3 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
4 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
5 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum

News

Archive