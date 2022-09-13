Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
China, Kazakhstan discussing opportunity of opening new checkpoint - Xi Jinping
13 September 2022, 11:42

China, Kazakhstan discussing opportunity of opening new checkpoint - Xi Jinping

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM China and Kazakhstan are actively working on the creation of a highly efficient and convenient multimodal transport artery in the vast expanse of Eurasia. President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping raised the issue of development of cooperation in transport sector in his article published in Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper ahead of his state visit to our country.

«30 years is a period of significant strengthening of infrastructure connectivity. A multi-vector and multi-modal infrastructure network is being successfully formed, covering road, rail, air transportation and pipelines. At present, China and Kazakhstan are actively working on the creation of a highly efficient and convenient multimodal transport artery in the vast expanse of Eurasia. All 5 automobile checkpoints and 2 railway checkpoints between our countries have already resumed their normal operation,» Xi Jinping writes.

The parties are intensively discussing the possibility of opening a new railway checkpoint, he adds.

«The China-Kazakhstan Lianyungang Logistics Terminal opens access to the sea for Kazakh goods,» he stresses.

In his words, freight trains running en China-Europe route via the territory of Kazakhstan contribute to the diversification of the supply routes and play an important role in ensuring non-stop operation of the global supply and production chains.

Photo: imgur.com



