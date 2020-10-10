Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

China joins global initiative to distribute coronavirus vaccines

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
10 October 2020, 15:25
China joins global initiative to distribute coronavirus vaccines

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China said Friday that it has joined an international framework designed to guarantee equitable global access to potential vaccines for the new coronavirus, becoming the biggest economy to support the initiative to date, Kyodo News reports.

The COVAX Facility channels funds provided by middle- to high-income nations involved in the program toward a number of pharmaceutical companies that are working to develop vaccines, which will also be supplied to low-income countries.

By taking part in the initiative, China, seen as a front-runner in the intensifying race to develop vaccines, is apparently aiming to brush aside criticism that it has been trying to boost its clout among advancing nations through its «vaccine diplomacy.»

China is taking a «concrete step to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines, especially to developing countries,» Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

Japan pledged Thursday to contribute more than $130 million to COVAX as part of the roughly $300 million in financial support Japan offered in June to the global vaccine alliance Gavi, which co-leads the facility, for five years from 2021.


Coronavirus   World News   China   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year