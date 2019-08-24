Go to the main site
    China issues yellow alert for Typhoon Bailu

    24 August 2019, 13:10

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM China's national observatory issued a yellow alert Saturday for Typhoon Bailu as it's expected to bring gales and torrential rains to south China.

    The typhoon, the 11th this year, is expected to make landfall or pass by the southeast of Taiwan at around noon Saturday, and move northwestward to make another landing in the coastal areas of Fujian and Guangdong provinces at night Saturday or around Sunday morning, the National Meteorological Center said in a statement, Xinhua reports.

    The center warned of strong winds at affected waters and rainstorms in Taiwan and the provinces of Fujian, Zhejiang, Guangdong, Shanxi, Sichuan and Yunnan, with precipitation up to 60 mm per hour in some of those regions.

    The center suggested people in affected areas avoid outdoor activities and local authorities take precautions against possible flash floods caused by the downpours.

    China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system for typhoons with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

