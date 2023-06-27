Go to the main site
    China issues geological disaster alert for rain-hit areas

    27 June 2023, 18:38

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Chinese authorities on Tuesday issued a yellow alert for possible geological disasters triggered by rain in parts of Shanxi, Sichuan, and Shaanxi, Xinhua reports.

    The Ministry of Natural Resources and the China Meteorological Administration warned of risks of rain-triggered geological disasters in those regions from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

    Residents have been advised to take precautions, especially in areas with hidden dangers.

    China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system for geological disasters, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

