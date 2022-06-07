China is eternal strategic partner of Kazakhstan, FM Tileuberdi

NU-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with visiting member of the State Council, Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi, Kazinform reports.

The sides had mutually beneficial and fruitful talks. Following the meeting, the Kazakh FM said the outcomes gave a new impetus to bilateral relations between the two countries and laid the foundation for new opportunities to strengthen friendly ties.

Tileuberdi stressed that China is both an eternal strategic partner of Kazakhstan and a friendly country.

It is the first visit of China’s Foreign Minister to Kazakhstan since September 2020. The sides debated the present state and prospects for further cooperation between Kazakhstan and China in political, trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The Minister added that Kazakhstan and China mutually support initiatives and efforts in the international arena which creates favorable conditions for further development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. The countries have established close and trust-based relations.