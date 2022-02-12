Go to the main site
    China grants conditional approval for Pfizer's oral COVID-19 drug

    12 February 2022, 15:20

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM China's drug regulator on Friday granted conditional approval for the imports of Pfizer's Paxlovid COVID-19 pill.

    The pill is a small-molecule oral drug, a co-package of antiviral drugs nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets, for adults who are experiencing mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms and who are at a higher risk of becoming more seriously ill, according to the National Medical Products Administration, Xinhua reports.

    It can be given to patients who, for instance, are in old age or have chronic renal diseases, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and chronic lung diseases.

    Patients should take the medicine as prescribed by the doctors and pay close attention to drug interactions, according to the administration.

    The administration asked the drug's marketing authorization holder to continue its relevant research work, fulfill the conditions within the specified time and submit the following research results timely.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

