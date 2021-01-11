Go to the main site
    China extends congratulations on smooth election in the Mazhilis, MFA

    11 January 2021, 20:39

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM «China extends congratulations on the smooth election in the Mazhilis, Kazakhstan’s lower house of parliament held on January 10,» China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told the Regular Press Conference on January 11, 2021.

    «China and Kazakhstan are friendly neighbors and permanent comprehensive strategic partners. China always respects the choice of the Kazakh people and supports the country in pursuing a development path in keeping with its national realities. We believe Kazakhstan will maintain political stability and achieve greater progress in national development. China stands ready to work together with Kazakhstan to bring bilateral relations forward and deliver more benefits to both countries and peoples,» he said.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Parliament Elections Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan China Political Reform
