China-Eurasia EXPO postponed amid COVID resurgence
18 August 2022 10:23

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The VII China-Eurasia EXPO has been postponed for mid-September due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China, the exhibition’s organizing committee reports. The venue remains unchanged.

Initially, the expo was scheduled for August 25-30 in Urumqi.

Xinjiang reported a surge in new coronavirus cases at the close of July.

The VII China-Eurasia Expo China was preceded by the Urumqi Foreign Economic Relations and Trade Fair held annually in Urumqi between 1992 and 2010.


Photo: news.cgtn.com




