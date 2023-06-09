Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.05 eur/kzt 485.5

    rub/kzt 5.32 cny/kzt 62.28
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    China developing new seven-seat crewed spaceship: chief designer

    9 June 2023, 14:50

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China is developing a next-generation spaceship that features seating for up to seven people, the country's manned space agency revealed Thursday, Xinhua reports.

    Roomier than the current three-seater spaceship, the new one will be able to carry more cargo supplies and more crew members, which will contribute to expanding the scale of manned spaceflights and opening up new areas, such as space tourism, said Zhou Jianping, the chief designer of China's manned space program, in an interview.

    A new launch vehicle is also under development. According to Zhou, the new manned rocket is designed to have greater liftoff thrusts, reusable components and a larger area for payloads, becoming more cost-efficient than the previous generations.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    China
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
    2 June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 June 26. Today's Birthdays
    4 Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
    5 Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan