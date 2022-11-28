China-Belarus park Great Stone, Kazakhstan's logistic operator sign cooperation document

MINSK. KAZINFORM During a visit to Almaty of a delegation of the China-Belarus Industrial Park Great Stone, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Industrial Park Development Company and the first private industrial logistic zone of Kazakhstan DAMU, BelTA learned from the press service of the China-Belarus Industrial Park Great Stone.

The memorandum provides for cooperation in attracting investments within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, BelTA reports.

DAMU Logistics is an operator of a network of industrial logistic parks, and a 3PL operator of entire Central Asia. The company runs about 300,000m2 of A class warehouses.

During the visit, the parties shared best practices in the construction and operation of production and storage facilities, as well as engineering and transport infrastructure.

The China-Belarus Industrial Park Great Stone is a special economic zone with a special legal regime. It is located 25km away from Minsk. The park's priority development areas include mechanical engineering, electronics and telecommunications, biotechnologies, pharmaceutics, new materials, logistics, digital commerce, big data storage and processing.





Photo:eng.belta.by