China approves clinical trials of 16 COVID-19 vaccines

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
21 February 2021, 10:54
BEIJING. KAZINFORM China has approved 16 domestically made COVID-19 vaccines for clinical trials, six of which have entered phase 3, according to the latest data from the National Medical Products Administration.

Two inactivated COVID-19 vaccines from China have hit the market on a conditional basis: a vaccine from China National Biotec Group affiliated with Sinopharm, and the CoronaVac vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech. They received their respective approvals from the administration on Dec. 30, 2020, and Feb. 5 this year, Xinhua reports.

In addition to inactivated vaccines, China has adopted four technological approaches to COVID-19 vaccines: recombinant protein vaccines, adenovirus vector vaccines, nucleic acid vaccines and vaccines using attenuated influenza viruses as vectors.

As of Feb. 9, China has administered 40.52 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to key groups, said National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng at a press conference.


Coronavirus   World News   China   Coronavirus in the world  
