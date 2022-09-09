Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

China announces discovery of new mineral on moon

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
9 September 2022, 21:13
China announces discovery of new mineral on moon

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM -China announced on Friday that it had discovered a new mineral on the moon, making it the third country in the world to make such a claim, Anadolu Agency reports.

The new mineral, confirmed by the International Mineralogical Association's Commission on New Minerals, Nomenclature, and Classification, was retrieved by Chang'e-5 space mission from the moon weighing about 1,731 grams in 2020, said Dong Baotong, the vice chairman of China Atomic Energy Authority.

It was the first time in four decades that such lunar samples were collected by the Chinese space mission two years ago.

The new mineral has been named Changesite-(Y), Dong said in a statement.

It added that Changesite-(Y) is a phosphate mineral in columnar crystal found in lunar basalt particles.

Changesite-(Y) is the sixth mineral discovered on the moon.

Earlier, the US and the former Soviet Union had announced discoveries of new minerals on the moon's surface.

«This is a major scientific achievement China has made in the field of space science, and it is also a powerful exploration of cross-industry and cross-professional cooperation between nuclear and aerospace,» said Dong.

The new mineral was tested by experts at the Beijing Research Institute of Uranium Geology, who separated a single crystal particle with a radius of about 10 microns from 140,000 lunar sample particles using high-tech means such as X-ray diffraction and interpreted its crystal structure.​​​​​​​


Photo: uneath.com





Space exploration    World News   Space  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023