Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    China allocates over $6 mln to tackle floods in Beijing, Hebei, Tianjin

    3 August 2023, 13:22

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The Organization Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has allocated 44 million yuan (about 6.17 million U.S. dollars) in funds to assist with flood control and disaster relief work in Beijing, Hebei and Tianjin, Xinhua reports.

    The funding comes from Party fees collected from CPC members and administered by the department on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

    The department has urged Party organizations to do their utmost in carrying out flood control and disaster relief measures, minimizing casualties, and ensuring the safety of people's lives and property, as well as overall social stability.

    The department also stressed that the fund should be promptly allocated to the primary level, so as to benefit those working on the frontline and those who are seriously suffering from the floods, among others.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    July foreign entries to Japan at 2.3 million, 78% of pre-pandemic level
    Bakhty checkpoint on Kazakh-Chinese border to be closed temporarily
    China launches new satellite
    Kazakhstan eyes to attract Chinese investors for agricultural development
    Popular
    1 Preliminary cause of coal mine fire in Karaganda region announced
    2 Astana riders to compete in La Vuelta Ciclista a España
    3 China's CMC keen on implementing energy projects in Kazakhstan
    4 President Tokayev’s first official visit to Vietnam fosters positive trajectory in bilateral ties
    5 August 22. Today's Birthdays