Chimney under construction at thermal power plant in N Kazakhstan tilts

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A chimney under construction at the thermal power plant N.2 in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan, has tilted from a vertical axis. The construction works were suspended, Kazinform reports.

The new chimney being built instead of the one ruined last March is supposed to be 180 meters high. 30 meters have been erected so far.

It was expected to build the chimney by the year-end and commission it in 2024.

The design organization is supposed to provide calculations for how many meters of the tilting chimney will be dismantled. The new formwork will be built then, and chimney construction works will resume in the nearest future.