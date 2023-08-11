Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    Chimney under construction at thermal power plant in N Kazakhstan tilts

    11 August 2023, 11:16

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A chimney under construction at the thermal power plant N.2 in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan, has tilted from a vertical axis. The construction works were suspended, Kazinform reports.

    The new chimney being built instead of the one ruined last March is supposed to be 180 meters high. 30 meters have been erected so far.

    It was expected to build the chimney by the year-end and commission it in 2024.

    The design organization is supposed to provide calculations for how many meters of the tilting chimney will be dismantled. The new formwork will be built then, and chimney construction works will resume in the nearest future.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    North Kazakhstan region Construction
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Mangistau region kicks off water distilling plant construction
    2 new schools open in Akmola region
    Swedish bankruptcies reach highest level in decade
    Abu Dhabi International Airport to welcome travellers to new terminal starting November 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Abu Dhabi to host global summit for faith leaders to address climate crisis ahead of COP28
    4 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    5 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador