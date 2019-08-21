Chilean Foreign Ministry delegation to visit Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As part of commemoration of the 26th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Chile, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Brazil and concurrently to Chile Kairat Sarzhanov paid a working visit to Santiago, where he met with Acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chile, Ambassador Andres Barbé González and Director of the Chilean MFA Department for Asia-Pacific Cooperation, Ambassador Claudio Rojas, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

The parties discussed the current state of the Kazakh-Chileancooperation and prospects for its further expansion, including the organizationof the next inter-ministerial political consultations in September inNur-Sultan, as well as strengthening the institution of honorary consuls.

The diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Chilewere established on August 19, 1993.

Over the years of cooperation, Kazakhstan and Chilehave established a trustful political dialogue and are steadily developingtrade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties. Likewise, multilateralcooperation is growing, including within the framework of the OECD, PacificAlliance and the EAEU. In particular, for the active implementation of the OECDstandards in economy, Kazakhstan is actively studying the experience of Chilein interacting with the Organization.

Thanks to the support of the Pacific Alliance memberstates, including Chile that has been presiding in the trade bloc since July ofthis year, Kazakhstan was granted the status of an observer country to thissub-regional trade organization, which indicates the commitment of the partiesto the development of mutually beneficial partnership both at the national andregional levels, including within the EAEU.

As is known, Chile became the first Latin Americancountry which signed a Memorandum ofUnderstanding with the EAEU in 2015.