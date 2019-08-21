Chilean Foreign Ministry delegation to visit Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As part of commemoration of the 26th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Chile, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Brazil and concurrently to Chile Kairat Sarzhanov paid a working visit to Santiago, where he met with Acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chile, Ambassador Andres Barbé González and Director of the Chilean MFA Department for Asia-Pacific Cooperation, Ambassador Claudio Rojas, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

The parties discussed the current state of the Kazakh-Chilean cooperation and prospects for its further expansion, including the organization of the next inter-ministerial political consultations in September in Nur-Sultan, as well as strengthening the institution of honorary consuls.

The diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Chile were established on August 19, 1993.

Over the years of cooperation, Kazakhstan and Chile have established a trustful political dialogue and are steadily developing trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties. Likewise, multilateral cooperation is growing, including within the framework of the OECD, Pacific Alliance and the EAEU. In particular, for the active implementation of the OECD standards in economy, Kazakhstan is actively studying the experience of Chile in interacting with the Organization.

Thanks to the support of the Pacific Alliance member states, including Chile that has been presiding in the trade bloc since July of this year, Kazakhstan was granted the status of an observer country to this sub-regional trade organization, which indicates the commitment of the parties to the development of mutually beneficial partnership both at the national and regional levels, including within the EAEU.

As is known, Chile became the first Latin American country which signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the EAEU in 2015.