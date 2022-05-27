Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Chile urges workforce to get COVID-19 booster shot due to rise in cases

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 May 2022, 20:44
Chile urges workforce to get COVID-19 booster shot due to rise in cases

SANTIAGO. KAZINFORM - Chile's government on Thursday called on workers across sectors to get their fourth shot against COVID-19 and urged employers to make it easier for them to do so, Xinhua reports.

The law allows workers to request permission to get vaccinated during working hours, as established in the Labor Code in force since 2021, Minister of Labor and Social Welfare Jeannette Jara said at a press conference.

«For us it is very important that people get vaccinated with their fourth dose,» said Jara, adding that workers should notify employers two days in advance to get the permit.

In face of a COVID-19 resurgence in Chile, vaccination centers in the country have had to extend their operating hours since the government announced it would not validate people's COVID-19 passports starting June 1 unless they had received their fourth dose.

The passports allow entry to restaurants, bars and other public venues.

To date, Chile has applied 20.8 million booster shots to those aged above three.


Coronavirus   World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'