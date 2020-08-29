Chile launches radio station to rotate Dimash’s songs

SANTIAGO. KAZINFORM - The radio station was created with the aim of spreading the work of Dimash and the culture of his home country, both in Chile and throughout Latin America, Kazinform reports with reference to Dimashnews.com.

The creator and director of the radio is Carlos Pacheco. Maria Ines Sánchez and Viviana Zúñiga helped and contributed to the development of the content.

In addition to songs, every Friday at 22:00 local time, special programs are broadcast on the radio, which tells about the creative path of Dimash and the culture of Kazakhstan:

1st and 2nd program: «The singer»

3rd program: «Dimash and Igor Krutoy»

4th and 5th programs: «Kazakhstan».

The radio programs are broadcasted with the continued support of the DQ Alianza Sudamericana Official, formed by Dears from South America.

Radio «DEARMASH FM» in social networks:

Website: www.zeno.fm/dearmash

IG: dearmashfm

Facebook: RadioDearmashChile

E-mail: radiodearmash@gmail.com



