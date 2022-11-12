Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Chile inks deals with World Bank, IDB to boost green hydrogen

12 November 2022, 13:47
Chile inks deals with World Bank, IDB to boost green hydrogen
12 November 2022, 13:47

Chile inks deals with World Bank, IDB to boost green hydrogen

SANTIAGO. KAZINFORM Chile has signed agreements with the World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to promote green hydrogen production in the country, the Chilean Economic Development Agency (Corfo) said Friday.

Corfo said in a press release that the agreements were reached within the framework of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27), being held in Egypt, Xinhua reports.

The deals «will provide support to develop a green hydrogen strategy,» Finance Minister Mario Marcel said in the release.

«These international organizations are going to provide knowledge, resources and also their experience ... so that in the future, private sector participation in the industry can also count on the support of these international organizations,» Marcel said.

The agreement with the World Bank aims to promote Chile's green hydrogen initiatives as part of the country's «Green Hydrogen Facilitation Project to Support Green, Resilient and Inclusive Economic Development.»

Chile will initially receive a 150-million-U.S.-dollar loan in 2023, and 200 million U.S. dollars at a later stage, to develop its green hydrogen industry.

Meanwhile, the agreement with the IDB provides for a results-based investment loan of up to 400 million U.S. dollars to back the industry's development.

Green hydrogen uses renewable electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, with the hydrogen then used as fuel or fertilizer


Photo: istockphoto.com
Related news
APEC ministerial meeting kicks off in Thailand
Ronaldo to retire if Portugal win World Cup
UN chief calls for reaching consensus on climate actions at COP27
Read also
German retailers forecast record Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Climate Crisis: Extreme weather events up 27% this year in Italy
Pakistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
Friday's new COVID-19 cases mark first on-week fall in 6 weeks in S. Korea
Bill Gates announces $7 billion for African programs
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 5,546 with 60 new fatalities — crisis center
Nobel Prize winner says Brazilian agriculture is a success story
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News