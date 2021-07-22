Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Chile approves emergency use of Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 July 2021, 21:20
Chile approves emergency use of Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19

SANTIAGO. KAZINFORM - Chile on Wednesday authorized the emergency use of the Sputnik V vaccine made by the Russian research institute Gamaleya against COVID-19, Xinhua reports.

«The safety results obtained in all the studies show that the vaccine has a good safety profile,» with mild and moderate adverse effects that did not require medical intervention, Heriberto Garcia, acting director of the Institute of Public Health, said at a press conference.

The approval of the vaccine for those 18 and over «adds one more alternative for the supply of vaccines against COVID-19 in our country,» said Garcia.

The institute's committee of experts has approved vaccines from Chinese pharmaceutical firms CanSino and Sinovac, as well as Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca.

As of Tuesday, 12,529,720 people have been vaccinated with a first dose and 11,758,626 people have been fully vaccinated, according to the Chilean Ministry of Health.

The government's goal is to immunize over 15.2 million people, or 80 percent of the population, to achieve herd immunity.

The ministry on Wednesday reported a total of 1,602,854 confirmed cases and 34,611 deaths from the disease.

Coronavirus   World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Sputnik V  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties