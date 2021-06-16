Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Children's rights protection issues discussed at Security Council Office

Adlet Seilkhanov
16 June 2021, 12:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting chaired by Assistant to the Kazakh President Secretary of the Security Council Asset Issekeshev has taken place today, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The meeting focused on the progress on the work done to accomplish the task to attach greater focus on child safety and protection of the rights of children as well as ensure each case involving violence against the underage is controlled given by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on September 1, 2020, in his state-of-the-nation address «Kazakhstan in the new reality: time to act» and to further streamline it.

Attending the meeting were Commissioner for Children Aruzhan Sain, Chairmen of the Supreme Court, General Prosecutor’s Office, Ministries of Internal and Foreign Affairs, Justice, Education and Science.

During the meeting the issues of combating violence against the underage, trafficking in children as well as creating appropriate conditions at children’s homes and boarding schools were debated.

The meeting’s participants agreed on creating a standing interdepartmental working group to coordinate the work of all authorized bodies protecting the rights and legal interests of children, prevent and combat crimes against the underage under the Security Council Office.

The government bodies were tasked to take additional measures to ensure control over and register the persons released from jail after being convicted in offences against the sexual inviolability of the underage.


