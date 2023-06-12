Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Newly-appointed Children’s Rights Ombudsman Dinara Zakiyeva plans to visit Abai region hit by massive wildfires, Kazinform reports.

Zakiyeva took to her official Facebook account to share her plans to visit the region and meet with children of the foresters who heroically sacrificed their lives while putting out the wildfires this past weekend.

While in the regionб the Children’s Rights Ombudsman will also have a meeting with kids evacuated from the wildfire-hit areas.

In the post, Dinara Zakiyeva emphasized that her new role is a huge responsibility and an opportunity at the same time. In her words, it is an opportunity to improve the situation with protection of children and supporting Kazakhstani families countrywide.

She vowed to bend every effort to bring in the much-needed changes in the sphere of protection of children’s rights and expressed hope her work will really make a difference.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had signed a decree appointing Dinara Zakiyeva as the new Children’s Rights Ombudsman of the Republic of Kazakhstan.