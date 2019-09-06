Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Children’s Rehab Center to be opened in Almaty rgn

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
6 September 2019, 20:02
Children’s Rehab Center to be opened in Almaty rgn

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - A rehabilitation center for children with special needs is planned to be opened in a new hospital in the Zhambyl district of Almaty region.

The project is implemented by the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the framework of Nursultan Nazarbayev’s initiative called «Kamkorlyk», Kazinform reports.

The center will be able to serve 600 children a year on a free basis. Children with disorders of the musculoskeletal system, with disorders of the central nervous system and kids with other developmental features will get comprehensive rehabilitation in the center.

It should be noted that similar centers and classes will be opened with the support of the First President's Fund in eight regions of the country.


Almaty region   Coronavirus   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires