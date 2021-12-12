Children's Drawing Exhibition, dedicated to 30th Anniversary of Independence, opens in Vilnius

VILNIUS. KAZINFORM An exhibition of participants and winners of a children's drawings contest «Kazakhstan-Lithuania: freedom and friendship», dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Independence of Kazakhstan, was launched in the Lithuanian Seimas following an initiative of the Embassy of Kazakhstan.

The event was attended by Julius Sabatauskas, the deputy speaker of the Seimas, MPs, representatives of business and academic communities, and honorary consuls of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The exhibition featured the artwork by 24 children studying in art schools from four Lithuanian regions as well as children from the Kazakh diaspora.

Deputy Speaker Sabatauskas congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the anniversary of Independence and wished further development and prosperity to our country. In his speech, he noted the achievements of Kazakhstan in the international arena and in promoting global initiatives as well as in socio-economic development and implementation of political reforms.

«We always remember the kind attitude of the Kazakh people who helped to survive the Lithuanians who were deported to Kazakhstan. Their descendants have all conditions to study the Lithuanian language and culture. They are actively involved in the social and political life of the country», - he said.

Kazakhstan Ambassador Viktor Temirbayev expressed his gratitude to the «Kazakhstan-Lithuania» interparliamentary friendship group for its assistance in holding the contest and the exhibition of drawings. The diplomat noted the great contribution of Lithuanian parliamentarians in strengthening and expansion of cooperation between the two countries.

Presenting memorable gifts to the winners and participants of the contest, Temirbaev emphasized that children, being the ambassadors of friendship, are already building cultural and spiritual bridges between the two countries.

The «Kazakhstan-Lithuania» interparliamentary friendship group includes 21 deputies of the Seimas (parliament) of Lithuania. Among them are Deputy Speaker Julius Sabatauskas, PACE Vice-President Laima Andrikienė, former Prime Minister Algirdas Butkevičius, Environmental Protection Minister Simonas Gentvilas as well as deputies of all six political parties represented in the Seimas.







