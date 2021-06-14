Go to the main site
    Children’s Autism Centre to be unveiled in Kostanay

    14 June 2021, 12:53

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Governor of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov surveyed the progress of repair works at the building for the Children’s Autism Centre, the Governor’s Instagram post reads.

    The building is stretching over 2,000 sq m. The Centre for children with autism and other mental disorders will open as soon as complete overhaul is over there. It will open under the Kamkorlyk and Belsendi uzak omir initiatives.

    Besides, he surveyed the progress of housing construction at the Airport residential estate. 108 socially-vulnerable families will receive new housing. The houses will be built next July.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

