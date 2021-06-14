Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kostanay region

Children’s Autism Centre to be unveiled in Kostanay

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 June 2021, 12:53
Children’s Autism Centre to be unveiled in Kostanay

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Governor of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov surveyed the progress of repair works at the building for the Children’s Autism Centre, the Governor’s Instagram post reads.

The building is stretching over 2,000 sq m. The Centre for children with autism and other mental disorders will open as soon as complete overhaul is over there. It will open under the Kamkorlyk and Belsendi uzak omir initiatives.

Besides, he surveyed the progress of housing construction at the Airport residential estate. 108 socially-vulnerable families will receive new housing. The houses will be built next July.

photo

photo

photo


Kostanay region    Construction    Kostanay  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events