    Children’s art festival held in Kazakhstan

    3 November 2019, 13:50

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM The traditional festival of children’s art Ak Kogershin (White Dove) took place in Ekibastuz, Kazinform reports.

    This year the festival which became regional brought together 317 kids from Pavlodar region and Ekibastuz city.

    99 winners in three nominations Photo Contest, Arts and Crafts, Fine Arts were awarded prizes.

    560 children with special needs also took part in the concert held as part of the festival. All of them were given sweet presents.

    The exhibition of the works of the children with disabilities The Arts Alley was also organized there.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture Education Pavlodar region
