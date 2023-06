ALMATY. KAZINFORM On February 11 Kazakh Culture and Sport Minister Dauren Abayev introduced Talgat Yessenaliyev as the new director of the Mussrepov Kazakh State Academic Children’s and Youth Theatre, the Ministry’s press service reports.

Born in 1977 is the graduate of the Yelekbekov republican circus college, Central Asian University, Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Art.