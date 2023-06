Children getting vaccinated in Atyrau city before attending school

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Routine vaccination of children has begun in Atyrau city, Kazinform cites the press service of the health office of Atyrau region.

The city’s clinics have resumed routine vaccination of children under six years old. According to deputy head doctor in curative activity, Klara Zhassakbayeva, such a measure is necessary in the run-up to the new academic year.