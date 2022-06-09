Children aged 9-11 to be vaccinated as part of clinical trials first, says jab developer

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The vaccination of children against COVID-19 as part of clinical trials will start from the age category of 9-11 years, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg told TASS, adding that first 16 volunteers together with parents had already undergone a preliminary screening procedure.

«Children aged 9-11 will be vaccinated first, followed by kids of the younger age of 6-9 years. Sixteen children aged 9-11 with parents have already undergone a preliminary screening procedure at the basis of two medical centers and given their consent,» he said, TASS reports.

On January 24, the Russian Health Ministry approved clinical trials of an anti-coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Center on children between six and eleven years old. Earlier, Gintsburg said the trials might take up to three and a half months.



