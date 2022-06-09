Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Children aged 9-11 to be vaccinated as part of clinical trials first, says jab developer

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
9 June 2022, 14:13
Children aged 9-11 to be vaccinated as part of clinical trials first, says jab developer

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The vaccination of children against COVID-19 as part of clinical trials will start from the age category of 9-11 years, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg told TASS, adding that first 16 volunteers together with parents had already undergone a preliminary screening procedure.

«Children aged 9-11 will be vaccinated first, followed by kids of the younger age of 6-9 years. Sixteen children aged 9-11 with parents have already undergone a preliminary screening procedure at the basis of two medical centers and given their consent,» he said, TASS reports.

On January 24, the Russian Health Ministry approved clinical trials of an anti-coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Center on children between six and eleven years old. Earlier, Gintsburg said the trials might take up to three and a half months.


Coronavirus   Russia    World News   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region