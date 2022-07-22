Go to the main site
    • Children account for over 33% of recent COVID-19 cases

    22 July 2022 16:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Children under 18 account for over 33% of fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At a press briefing of the Central Communications Service on Friday deputy head of the medical aid organization department of the Ministry of Healthcare Kulyaim Birzhanova revealed that 33,7% of recent COVID-19 cases fall at children, while adults account for 66,3% of fresh infections.

    Some 90% of those who contracted COVID-19 recently are treated at home. Presently, COVID-19 has a short incubation period of 2- 14 days, Birzhanova noted.

    Earlier it was reported that the COVID-19 morbidity had spiked 3.2-fold in the country in the past week from 2,558 to 8,156 COVID-19 cases.

    In the past day Kazakhstan logged in 2,480 cases of the coronavirus infection. 80% of those who tested positive for COVID-19 had been vaccinated or revaccinated more than six months ago.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Coronavirus #Kazakhstan #COVID-19 #Healthcare
