Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Childhood autism morbidity grew 12% in Kazakhstan

    21 August 2019, 08:44

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM The roundtable discussions on childhood autism problems took place in Taraz bringing together representatives of education system, social assistance sector, psychologists, mental specialists.

    For the first time Kazakhstan debated autism issues in cooperation with the civil public sectors, the healthcare department of the region reports.

    According to deputy director of the republican mental health centук Kuanysh Altynbekov, Kazakhstan faces childhood autism morbidity increase. For the first six months, the number of children diagnosed with autism rose by 12% against 2018.

    «The disease directly involves three public sectors, namely, education, social assistance and healthcare. Their insufficient cooperation leads to lots of problems that should be resolved. Today’s event is the first one being held in Kazakhstan. It is crucial to get into a dialogue, join hands and jointly help children,» Altynbekov said.

    In two months to come the center plans to hold workshops for psychologists and consultant psychiatrists.

    As stated there, at the close of 2018 there were 108 autistic children in the region. As of July this year, 116 children were already diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Zhambyl region Coronavirus Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan