Childhood autism morbidity grew 12% in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 August 2019, 08:44
TARAZ. KAZINFORM The roundtable discussions on childhood autism problems took place in Taraz bringing together representatives of education system, social assistance sector, psychologists, mental specialists.

For the first time Kazakhstan debated autism issues in cooperation with the civil public sectors, the healthcare department of the region reports.

According to deputy director of the republican mental health centук Kuanysh Altynbekov, Kazakhstan faces childhood autism morbidity increase. For the first six months, the number of children diagnosed with autism rose by 12% against 2018.

«The disease directly involves three public sectors, namely, education, social assistance and healthcare. Their insufficient cooperation leads to lots of problems that should be resolved. Today’s event is the first one being held in Kazakhstan. It is crucial to get into a dialogue, join hands and jointly help children,» Altynbekov said.

In two months to come the center plans to hold workshops for psychologists and consultant psychiatrists.

As stated there, at the close of 2018 there were 108 autistic children in the region. As of July this year, 116 children were already diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders.

