    Child tests positive for Indian COVID variant in Almaty city

    24 June 2021, 16:22

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The second case of the Indian COVID variant has been detected in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Laura Myrzagali, deputy head of the public health Department of Almaty city, revealed that the Indian strain was confirmed in two patients – a woman born in 1983 and a child born in 2013.

    Both the woman and the child have been taken to a local infectious hospital. It is unclear whether the people they have been in contact with have contracted the virus.

    Earlier chief state sanitary officer of Almaty city Zhandarbek Bekshin confirmed that India’s COVID variant had been detected in the city.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Delta COVID-19 variant
