Child hospitalizations with COVID-19 growing in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM More children are being admitted to COVID-19 hospitals in Pavlodar region, Pavlodarnews.kz reads.

«COVID-19 cases are surging in the region. More cases are recorded in pregnant women and children,» head of the regional healthcare department Aidar Sitkazinov told a briefing.

246 children are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals as of now. For the past two weeks the number of child admissions grew up to 75, while 171 are treated at home. Early January there were only 10 children with COVID-19 symptoms in the hospitals. For the past few weeks, the number of hospitalizations increased 5-7 times. Notably, there are no severe cases.

As earlier reported, the region set the new daily COVID-19 cases record of 710. The same time no Omicron cases were registered.



