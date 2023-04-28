Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Child falls out of window in village in Pavlodar rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
28 April 2023, 21:46
PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - A 5-year-old girl fell from a fifth-floor window of a residential building in Moiyldy village, Kazinform cites Pavlodarnews.kz.

A girl, 5yo, was taken to the regional children’s hospital with serious injuries after falling out of a window in Moiyldy village, Pavlodar region, the ambulance service said.

«The girl was in serious condition upon admission. Closed head injury, brain concussion, right lung contusion, blunt stomach injury. She underwent surgery,» the health department said in a statement.

It was added that the girl’s condition is serious but stable. She is still in intensive care.

The police department said they will launch an investigation into the incident.


