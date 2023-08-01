Child dies from unspecified poisoning, chief sanitary doctor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first investigation claim that it wasn’t food poisoning that took children from the child special social service centre in Karaganda city to the hospital, Vice Minister of Healthcare, chief sanitary doctor Aizhan Yesmaganbetova said.

As earlier reported, 12 children from the child special social service centre in Karaganda city were rushed to the hospital with mass poisoning by unspecified substances. One of them died, six are in the intensive care unit, and five are in a moderately grave condition.