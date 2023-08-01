Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Child dies from unspecified poisoning, chief sanitary doctor

    1 August 2023, 11:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first investigation claim that it wasn’t food poisoning that took children from the child special social service centre in Karaganda city to the hospital, Vice Minister of Healthcare, chief sanitary doctor Aizhan Yesmaganbetova said.

    As earlier reported, 12 children from the child special social service centre in Karaganda city were rushed to the hospital with mass poisoning by unspecified substances. One of them died, six are in the intensive care unit, and five are in a moderately grave condition.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Incidents Healthcare Karaganda
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh capital to host 1st Central Asian Oncology Week
    Kazakh President Tokayev holds meeting on Almaty city’s development
    Husband donates his kidney to wife
    Popular
    1 Kazakh capital to host Comic Con Astana Sep 2023
    2 Kazakhstan, Vietnam ink several bilateral documents
    3 KazTransOil JSC observes rise in consolidated revenue in H1 2023
    4 Turkmenistan, Hungary formulate gas deal: Azerbaijan’s role and significance
    5 President lays flowers at Heroes Monument and Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi