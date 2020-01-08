Go to the main site
    Child dead, 8 injured as gas cylinder explodes in Almaty

    8 January 2020, 17:12

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A child was killed and 8 other people sustained injuries in a gas cylinder explosion in an apartment in Kaskelen district, Almaty region, Kazinform has learnt from the Emergency Committee under the Internal Affairs Ministry.

    The tragedy occurred today at about 1 p.m.

    «As a result of the explosion a partial collapse of the inner walls occurred. Eight people including four children received various injuries. Seven people were taken to a nearby hospital. A child born in 2009 died at the scene.

    Residents of the high-rise apartment building were evacuated by the fire service. Akimat of the Kaskelen district organized temporary residence for those in need. The reason of the explosion is being established.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Almaty region Incidents
