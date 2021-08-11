Child COVID-19 cases grew 5.5 times

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «38,046 coronavirus cases were detected in July in Nur-Sultan, 9,803 more cases for the past, 1,153 for the past 24 hours,» head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beissenova said.

She also stressed that cases showing clinical symptoms account for 83%.

The most cases were detected among adults aged 18-29 up to 16.4%, 22.2% among 30-39, 28.4% among people aged 40-59 and more than 13% among the elderly aged 60 and older. 16.7% fall on children, 3.3% on teens.

She resumed that since March COVID-19 cases among children under 14 grew 5.5 times from 1,106 cases in March up to 6,058 in July. The share of children’s hospitalizations hit 1.9% which means kids have milder symptoms.



