    Child, 11, killed amid mass riots in Almaty city

    8 January 2022, 16:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 11-year-old child was killed as a result of mass riots in Almaty city, Children’s Rights Commissioner Aruzhan Sain said Saturday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to her, the tragedy happened on 5 January in the city engulfed in mass protests. The child was shot dead on a family walk.

    15-year-old teenager was rushed to a children’s hospital with a gunfire wound on 7 January in Almaty. The doctors are fighting for his life. His father was injured as well.

    According to reports, the teen and his father were driving in their car when rioters fired shots striking the vehicle.

    Aruzhan Sain urged all parents and adults to take care of their children and to stay home.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

