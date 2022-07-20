Go to the main site
    • Chief sanitary officer of Nur-Sultan urges residents not to visit mass gathering places

    20 July 2022 13:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, at a briefing, Chief Sanitary Officer of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beissenova called the resident and guests of the city to avoid of mass gathering, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Chief Sanitary Officer called on the people to avoid visiting places of mass gathering unless it is strictly necessary. «You see that coronavirus does not regress, on the contrary, the infection rate is rising again,» Sarkhat Beissenova said.

    She added that in case the city enters the ‘yellow’ zone, the measures will focus on the localization of the infection source.

    Given that, Sarkhat Beissenova recommended fellow citizens to undergo vaccination and revaccination and wear masks in closed spaces and in public transport.

    Earlier, Kazinform reported about the deterioration of the epidemiological situation in the Kazakh capital.

    In the past 14 days, the city reported 3,970 new coronavirus cases.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

