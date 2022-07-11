Chief sanitary officer of Nur-Sultan says coronavirus becomes less aggressive

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chief of the Sanitary-Epidemiological Control Department of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beissenova made a report on the epidemiological situation in the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

She noted the growing dynamics of the COVID-19 incidence has been observed since late June. In the past two weeks, the daily number of confirmed cases reached 120 on average. 118 new cases have been confirmed countrywide in the past 24 hours. The reproductive number (Rt) of the coronavirus infection stands at 1,958, she added.

The speaker said that despite the growing COVID-19 morbidity, the run of the infection has become less aggressive. The most important thing is there are no patients on life support, she stressed.

Presently, 118 COVID-19 patients are getting hospital treatment. 11 of them are in intensive care units, and 338 patients are at home care.



